Senior Airman Ezra Chavez, logistics EOD team member with the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight, dons an EOD 10 bomb suit at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 28, 2020. The suit arrived in late 2019 and features modern technology such as voice command capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 03:32 Photo ID: 6251661 VIRIN: 200528-F-JH747-1174 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 746.04 KB Location: IT Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviano EOD shines bright for 31 FW [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Tory Cusimano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.