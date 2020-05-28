Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Aviano EOD shines bright for 31 FW [Image 4 of 4]

    Aviano EOD shines bright for 31 FW

    ITALY

    05.28.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Ezra Chavez, logistics EOD team member with the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight, dons an EOD 10 bomb suit at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 28, 2020. The suit arrived in late 2019 and features modern technology such as voice command capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2020
    Date Posted: 06.25.2020 03:32
    Photo ID: 6251661
    VIRIN: 200528-F-JH747-1174
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 746.04 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviano EOD shines bright for 31 FW [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Tory Cusimano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Engineering greatness: 31 CES earns Air Force accolades
    Engineering greatness: 31 CES earns Air Force accolades
    Engineering greatness: 31 CES earns Air Force accolades
    Aviano EOD shines bright for 31 FW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    EOD
    31 CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT