Fire Emergency Services Airmen from the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron pose for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 11, 2020. 31 CES won the 2019 Curtin Award, presented to the most outstanding Air Force Civil Engineering unit each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 03:32 Photo ID: 6251660 VIRIN: 200611-F-JH747-1010 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 2.63 MB Location: IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Engineering greatness: 31 CES earns Air Force accolades [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Tory Cusimano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.