    Engineering greatness: 31 CES earns Air Force accolades [Image 3 of 4]

    Engineering greatness: 31 CES earns Air Force accolades

    ITALY

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Fire Emergency Services Airmen from the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron pose for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 11, 2020. 31 CES won the 2019 Curtin Award, presented to the most outstanding Air Force Civil Engineering unit each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano)

