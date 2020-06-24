Engineering greatness: 31 CES earns Air Force accolades

Airmen from the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron Operations Flight pose for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 24, 2020. In addition to the 31 CES winning the 2019 Curtin Award as the Air Force’s top CE squadron, the Operations Flight was also awarded the Major General Clifton D. Wright Award as the Air Force’s top Operations Flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano)
