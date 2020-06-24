Airmen from the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron Operations Flight pose for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 24, 2020. In addition to the 31 CES winning the 2019 Curtin Award as the Air Force’s top CE squadron, the Operations Flight was also awarded the Major General Clifton D. Wright Award as the Air Force’s top Operations Flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 03:32 Photo ID: 6251659 VIRIN: 200624-F-JH747-1002 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 2.26 MB Location: IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Engineering greatness: 31 CES earns Air Force accolades [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Tory Cusimano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.