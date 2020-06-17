Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    "Check on us... we're not ok!" [Image 3 of 3]

    &quot;Check on us... we're not ok!&quot;

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joseph Magbanua 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maribeth Ferrer, 39th Medical Group superintendent, attends a candlelight vigil for racial equality June 17, 2020, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Ferrer joined the Air Force two years after emigrating from the Philippines to the U.S. (U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.25.2020 03:25
    Photo ID: 6251612
    VIRIN: 200617-F-ZF730-0131
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 16.17 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Check on us... we're not ok!" [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Joshua Joseph Magbanua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    &quot;Check on us... we're not ok!&quot;
    &quot;Check on us... we're not ok!&quot;
    &quot;Check on us... we're not ok!&quot;

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    “Check on us… we’re not ok!”

    TAGS

    NATO
    Turkey
    Chapel
    Incirlik Air Base
    Change of Command
    39th Medical Group
    Candlelight Vigil
    39th Air Base Wing
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    United States Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT