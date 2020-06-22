U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maribeth Ferrer, 39th Medical Group Superintendent, poses for a photo in her office June 22, 2020, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Ferrer faced discrimination as a woman of color in the early stages of her Air Force career, and now fights to create a culture where all Airmen feel safe and welcome. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 03:25 Photo ID: 6251608 VIRIN: 200622-F-ZF730-0022 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 4.75 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, "Check on us... we're not ok!" [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Joshua Joseph Magbanua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.