“Check on us… we’re not ok!”

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maribeth Ferrer, 39th Medical Group Superintendent, poses for a photo in her office June 22, 2020, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Ferrer faced discrimination as a woman of color in the early stages of her Air Force career, and now fights to create a culture where all Airmen feel safe and welcome. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)
