U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maribeth Ferrer, 39th Medical Group Superintendent, stares out the window of her office June 22, 2020, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Ferrer has been selected to serve as the 39th Air Base Wing's next command chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 03:26 Photo ID: 6251606 VIRIN: 200622-F-ZF730-0005 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 3.06 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, "Check on us... we're not ok!" [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Joshua Joseph Magbanua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.