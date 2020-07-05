9th Mission Support Command Responds to COVID-19 Pandemic

Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Hannah, VR-51 Crew Member, and Sgt. 1st Class Gilberto Rivera, #9msc Senior Movement Non-Commissioned Officer, review manifest and items at #mcbhawaii May 7, to facilitate the reception, packaging and delivery of critical lab equipment from Hawaii to American Samoa, in order to provide additional testing capabilities in support of #covid2019 response efforts.

