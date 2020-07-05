Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Hannah, VR-51 Crew Member, and Sgt. 1st Class Gilberto Rivera, #9msc Senior Movement Non-Commissioned Officer, review manifest and items at #mcbhawaii May 7, to facilitate the reception, packaging and delivery of critical lab equipment from Hawaii to American Samoa, in order to provide additional testing capabilities in support of #covid2019 response efforts.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 21:32
|Photo ID:
|6251506
|VIRIN:
|200507-A-EY244-5001
|Resolution:
|960x802
|Size:
|122.08 KB
|Location:
|KANEOHE, HI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 9th Mission Support Command Responds to COVID-19 Pandemic [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
9th Mission Support Command Responds to COVID-19 Pandemic
LEAVE A COMMENT