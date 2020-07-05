Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th Mission Support Command Responds to COVID-19 Pandemic [Image 3 of 3]

    9th Mission Support Command Responds to COVID-19 Pandemic

    KANEOHE, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2020

    9th Mission Support Command

    Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Hannah, VR-51 Crew Member, and Sgt. 1st Class Gilberto Rivera, #9msc Senior Movement Non-Commissioned Officer, review manifest and items at #mcbhawaii May 7, to facilitate the reception, packaging and delivery of critical lab equipment from Hawaii to American Samoa, in order to provide additional testing capabilities in support of #covid2019 response efforts.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    USARPAC
    USAR
    9th MSC
    Hawaii Army Weekly
    COVID19

