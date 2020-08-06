Spc. Felmar Capundag, Supply Specialist assigned to the 100th Infantry Battalion, mobilized to assist the COVID-19 Cleaning Team to ensure immediate and routine proactive cleaning and disinfecting measures are applied throughout the 9th MSC Area of Responsibility.
This work, 9th Mission Support Command Responds to COVID-19 Pandemic, by MAJ Melodie Tafao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
