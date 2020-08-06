Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th Mission Support Command Responds to COVID-19 Pandemic [Image 1 of 3]

    9th Mission Support Command Responds to COVID-19 Pandemic

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Photo by Maj. Melodie Tafao 

    9th Mission Support Command

    Spc. Felmar Capundag, Supply Specialist assigned to the 100th Infantry Battalion, mobilized to assist the COVID-19 Cleaning Team to ensure immediate and routine proactive cleaning and disinfecting measures are applied throughout the 9th MSC Area of Responsibility.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

