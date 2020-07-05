Soldiers assigned to the 3303rd Mobilization Support Battalion and 302nd Quartermaster Company conducted Joint Reception Staging, Onward movement, and Integration, May 7th, 2020, for the 135th Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) supporting USS Theodore Roosevelt at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 21:32
|Photo ID:
|6251505
|VIRIN:
|200507-A-EY244-2001
|Resolution:
|1367x871
|Size:
|97.73 KB
|Location:
|BARRIGADA, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 9th Mission Support Command Responds to COVID-19 Pandemic [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
9th Mission Support Command Responds to COVID-19 Pandemic
LEAVE A COMMENT