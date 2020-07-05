Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th Mission Support Command Responds to COVID-19 Pandemic [Image 2 of 3]

    9th Mission Support Command Responds to COVID-19 Pandemic

    BARRIGADA, GUAM

    05.07.2020

    9th Mission Support Command

    Soldiers assigned to the 3303rd Mobilization Support Battalion and 302nd Quartermaster Company conducted Joint Reception Staging, Onward movement, and Integration, May 7th, 2020, for the 135th Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) supporting USS Theodore Roosevelt at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.

    USARPAC
    USAR
    9th MSC
    Hawaii Army Weekly
    COVID19

