The 20th CBRNE Command's Command Sgt. Maj. Henney Hodgkins, Brig. Gen. Antonio Munera and Col. Pat Nikkila virtually present the Command's 2020 Best Warrior winners their awards during a virtual ceremony June 18. The winners will compete at the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Warrior Competition in August.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 06.24.2020 20:13 Photo ID: 6251475 VIRIN: 200618-A-HF386-982 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 2.56 MB Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers earn 2020 Best Warrior selection for 20th CBRNE Command [Image 3 of 3], by Rebecca Nappi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.