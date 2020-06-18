Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers earn 2020 Best Warrior selection for 20th CBRNE Command [Image 3 of 3]

    Soldiers earn 2020 Best Warrior selection for 20th CBRNE Command

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Rebecca Nappi 

    20th CBRNE Command

    The 20th CBRNE Command's Command Sgt. Maj. Henney Hodgkins, Brig. Gen. Antonio Munera and Col. Pat Nikkila virtually present the Command's 2020 Best Warrior winners their awards during a virtual ceremony June 18. The winners will compete at the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Warrior Competition in August.

