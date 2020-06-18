Staff Sgt. Karla Avila Mejia, from the 71st Ordnance Group (EOD), receives the Kneeling Soldier from Command Sgt. Maj. Henney Hodgkins for her selection as the 20th CBRNE Command Noncommissioned Officer Best Warrior for 2020 at the June 18 ceremony. She will compete at the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Warrior Competition in August.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 20:14
|Photo ID:
|6251473
|VIRIN:
|200618-A-HF386-418
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Avila Mejia receives the Kneeling Soldier [Image 3 of 3], by Rebecca Nappi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldiers earn 2020 Best Warrior selection for 20th CBRNE Command
