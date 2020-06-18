Staff Sgt. Karla Avila Mejia, from the 71st Ordnance Group (EOD), receives the Kneeling Soldier from Command Sgt. Maj. Henney Hodgkins for her selection as the 20th CBRNE Command Noncommissioned Officer Best Warrior for 2020 at the June 18 ceremony. She will compete at the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Warrior Competition in August.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 06.24.2020 20:14 Photo ID: 6251473 VIRIN: 200618-A-HF386-418 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.77 MB Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Avila Mejia receives the Kneeling Soldier [Image 3 of 3], by Rebecca Nappi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.