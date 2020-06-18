Spc. Markgriffey Lacanlale, 48th Chemical Brigade, receives the Kneeling Soldier from Command Sgt. Maj. Henney Hodgkins for his selection as the 20th CBRNE Command Best Warrior Soldier at the June 18 ceremony. He will compete at the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Warrior Competition in August.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 20:14
|Photo ID:
|6251474
|VIRIN:
|200618-A-HF386-546
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lacanlale receives the Kneeling Soldier [Image 3 of 3], by Rebecca Nappi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldiers earn 2020 Best Warrior selection for 20th CBRNE Command
LEAVE A COMMENT