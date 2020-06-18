Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lacanlale receives the Kneeling Soldier [Image 2 of 3]

    Lacanlale receives the Kneeling Soldier

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Rebecca Nappi 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Spc. Markgriffey Lacanlale, 48th Chemical Brigade, receives the Kneeling Soldier from Command Sgt. Maj. Henney Hodgkins for his selection as the 20th CBRNE Command Best Warrior Soldier at the June 18 ceremony. He will compete at the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Warrior Competition in August.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 20:14
    Photo ID: 6251474
    VIRIN: 200618-A-HF386-546
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lacanlale receives the Kneeling Soldier [Image 3 of 3], by Rebecca Nappi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Avila Mejia receives the Kneeling Soldier
    Lacanlale receives the Kneeling Soldier
    Soldiers earn 2020 Best Warrior selection for 20th CBRNE Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soldiers earn 2020 Best Warrior selection for 20th CBRNE Command

    TAGS

    Explosives
    Nuclear
    DoD
    Chemical
    Biological
    Radiological
    Army
    Soldier of the Year
    2020
    20th CBRNE Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT