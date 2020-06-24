Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delaware Nat’l Guard aids food bank amid COVID-19 [Image 36 of 46]

    Delaware Nat’l Guard aids food bank amid COVID-19

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Capt. Brendan Mackie  

    Delaware National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Spc. Jonathan Terrell, an automated logistical specialist with the Delaware Army National Guard's 262nd Component Repair Company, wears a face mask at a drive-thru food pantry on the grounds of Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware, June 24, 2020. About 25 soldiers and airmen of the National Guard joined volunteers with the Food Bank of Delaware there, distributing much-needed pantry items to address the increased demand for food assistance amid COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Brendan Mackie)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 18:39
    Photo ID: 6251408
    VIRIN: 200624-Z-DL064-036
    Resolution: 6720x4462
    Size: 13.67 MB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delaware Nat’l Guard aids food bank amid COVID-19 [Image 46 of 46], by CPT Brendan Mackie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

