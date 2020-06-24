Delaware Nat’l Guard aids food bank amid COVID-19

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Antonio Roberts, a medical technician with the Delaware Air National Guard’s 142nd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, handles a face mask at a drive-thru food pantry on the grounds of Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware, June 24, 2020. About 25 soldiers and airmen of the National Guard joined volunteers with the Food Bank of Delaware there, distributing much-needed pantry items to address the increased demand for food assistance amid COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Brendan Mackie)

