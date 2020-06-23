Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Volcano System Training [Image 20 of 21]

    Volcano System Training

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Sangster 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division conducted Volcano system training using a UH-60 Blackhawk at Makua Range, Hawaii June 23, 2020 to qualify crews for upcoming training. The M139 Volcano Mine Dispenser is a system that provides Soldiers with a scatterable mine capability that can be mounted on a helicopter or land vehicles.

    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)

