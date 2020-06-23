Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division conducted Volcano system training using a UH-60 Blackhawk at Makua Range, Hawaii June 23, 2020 to qualify crews for upcoming training. The M139 Volcano Mine Dispenser is a system that provides Soldiers with a scatterable mine capability that can be mounted on a helicopter or land vehicles.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)
