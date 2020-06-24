Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Air Guardsmen deploy to Persian Gulf [Image 7 of 18]

    Kentucky Air Guardsmen deploy to Persian Gulf

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Philip Speck 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 123rd Airlift Wing board a C-130 Hercules aircraft at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Jun. 24, 2020, prior to deploying to the Persian Gulf region. The Airmen will spend four months flying troops and cargo across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibiitly, which includes Iraq, Afghanistan and northern Africa. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 15:14
    Photo ID: 6250944
    VIRIN: 200624-Z-JU667-0233
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Air Guardsmen deploy to Persian Gulf [Image 18 of 18], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kentucky Air Guardsmen deploy to Persian Gulf region

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Deployment
    C-130 Hercules

