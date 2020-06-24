Kentucky Air Guardsmen deploy to Persian Gulf region

Photo By Philip Speck | A 123rd Airlift Wing C-130 Hercules takes off from the Kentucky Air National Guard...... read more read more Photo By Philip Speck | A 123rd Airlift Wing C-130 Hercules takes off from the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Jun. 24, 2020, deploying to the Persian Gulf Region. Airmen onboard will spend four months flying troops and cargo across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, which includes Iraq, Afghanistan and northern Africa. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck) see less | View Image Page

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – More than 70 members of the 123rd Airlift Wing here deployed to the Persian Gulf today in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

The Airmen departed from the Kentucky Air National Guard Base aboard a C-130 Hercules aircraft and are expected to be overseas about four months, said Col. David Mounkes, wing commander. They will operate from an undisclosed air base while flying troops and cargo across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, which includes Afghanistan and the Middle East.



"The 123rd Airlift Wing has been supporting overseas operations for many years and today we continue that support by sending the very finest of our service members overseas.I know they will represent the Kentucky Air Guard and the commonwealth of Kentucky well."



"A special thank you to the family members and civilian employers of these Guardsmen for their support; we could not do this without it."