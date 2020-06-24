Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Air Guardsmen deploy to Persian Gulf region

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Story by Philip Speck 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. – More than 70 members of the 123rd Airlift Wing here deployed to the Persian Gulf today in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.
    The Airmen departed from the Kentucky Air National Guard Base aboard a C-130 Hercules aircraft and are expected to be overseas about four months, said Col. David Mounkes, wing commander. They will operate from an undisclosed air base while flying troops and cargo across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, which includes Afghanistan and the Middle East.

    "The 123rd Airlift Wing has been supporting overseas operations for many years and today we continue that support by sending the very finest of our service members overseas.I know they will represent the Kentucky Air Guard and the commonwealth of Kentucky well."

    "A special thank you to the family members and civilian employers of these Guardsmen for their support; we could not do this without it."

