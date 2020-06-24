Kentucky Air Guardsmen deploy to Persian Gulf

A Kentucky Air National Guard Airman holds his child before deploying to the Persian Gulf region at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Jun. 24, 2020. More than 70 Airmen from the wing will spend four months flying troops and cargo across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibiitly, which includes Iraq, Afghanistan and northern Africa. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

Date Taken: 06.24.2020
Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US