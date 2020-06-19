McDonald introduces pagers for long wait times

Patients wait in the lobby for their medications at the McDonald Army Health Center Pharmacy, June 19, 2020. With the introduction of restaurant-style pagers, the pharmacy can now provide service to 78 patients at any given time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)
