McDonald introduces pagers for long wait times

U.S. Army Sergeant 1st Class Ilan Sims, McDonald Army Health Center Pharmacy noncommissioned officer in charge, hands a pager and ticket to a patient at the pharmacy, June 19, 2020. The pharmacy introduced restaurant-style pagers to increase their patient threshold and allow for people to maintain social distancing while waiting for their medications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)

Date Taken: 06.19.2020 Date Posted: 06.24.2020 Location: VA, US