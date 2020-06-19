Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McDonald introduces pagers for long wait times

    VA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army Sergeant 1st Class Ilan Sims, McDonald Army Health Center Pharmacy noncommissioned officer in charge, hands a pager and ticket to a patient at the pharmacy, June 19, 2020. The pharmacy introduced restaurant-style pagers to increase their patient threshold and allow for people to maintain social distancing while waiting for their medications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 11:28
    Location: VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McDonald introduces pagers for long wait times [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pharmacy
    U.S. Army
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    JBLE
    McDonald Army Health Center
    pagers

