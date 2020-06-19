U.S. Army Sergeant 1st Class Ilan Sims, McDonald Army Health Center Pharmacy noncommissioned officer in charge, hands a pager and ticket to a patient at the pharmacy, June 19, 2020. The pharmacy introduced restaurant-style pagers to increase their patient threshold and allow for people to maintain social distancing while waiting for their medications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 11:28
|Photo ID:
|6250329
|VIRIN:
|200619-F-UN009-1009
|Resolution:
|4421x2947
|Size:
|919.8 KB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, McDonald introduces pagers for long wait times [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
McDonald introduces pagers for long wait times
LEAVE A COMMENT