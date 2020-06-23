BACH Civilian takes top honor as RHC-A Civilian of the Year

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Commander, Col. Patrick T. Birchfield gave praise to Ms. Willie Mae Guidry during an outdoor award ceremony recognizing her selection as Regional Health Command Atlantic Fiscal Year 2019 Civilian of the Year, Category 1. Guidry, a supply technician in the hospital’s Logistics Division, helps to manage $90 million in property and equipment used by the hospital and its pharmacies and outlying clinics. Guidry has served as a Department of the Army Civilian since 1992 and joined BACH in 2015. U.S. Army photo by Maria Yager.

