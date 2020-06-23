BACH Civilian takes top honor as RHC-A Civilian of the Year

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Logistics Division Chief, Maj. Bryan Stewart offers a congratulatory elbow bump to BACH Supply Technician, Ms. Willie Mae Guidry, after a ceremony naming her Regional Health Command Atlantic Civilian of the Year, Category 1. Guidry has served as a Department of the Army Civilian with Army Medicine since 1992 and helps to manage $90 million in property and equipment used by the hospital and its pharmacies and outlying clinics. U.S. Army photo by Maria Yager.
