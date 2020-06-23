Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Logistics Division Chief, Maj. Bryan Stewart offers a congratulatory elbow bump to BACH Supply Technician, Ms. Willie Mae Guidry, after a ceremony naming her Regional Health Command Atlantic Civilian of the Year, Category 1. Guidry has served as a Department of the Army Civilian with Army Medicine since 1992 and helps to manage $90 million in property and equipment used by the hospital and its pharmacies and outlying clinics. U.S. Army photo by Maria Yager.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2020 Date Posted: 06.24.2020 11:17 Photo ID: 6250316 VIRIN: 200623-A-OT285-031 Resolution: 4237x3390 Size: 660.29 KB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BACH Civilian takes top honor as RHC-A Civilian of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.