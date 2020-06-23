BACH Civilian takes top honor as RHC-A Civilian of the Year

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Commander, Col. Patrick T. Birchfield gave praise...... read more read more Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Commander, Col. Patrick T. Birchfield gave praise to Ms. Willie Mae Guidry during an outdoor award ceremony recognizing her selection as Regional Health Command Atlantic Fiscal Year 2019 Civilian of the Year, Category 1. Guidry, a supply technician in the hospital’s Logistics Division, helps to manage $90 million in property and equipment used by the hospital and its pharmacies and outlying clinics. Guidry has served as a Department of the Army Civilian since 1992 and joined BACH in 2015. U.S. Army photo by Maria Yager. see less | View Image Page

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – A Department of the Army civilian from Blanchfield Army Community Hospital was recognized as Fiscal Year 2019 Regional Health Command-Atlantic, Civilian of the Year for Category 1, during an award ceremony June 23.



BACH Commander Col. Patrick T. Birchfield presented Ms. Willie Mae Guidry with the Army Civilian Service Medal signed by Brig. Gen. Michael Place, Regional Health Command Atlantic commander. Guidry serves as a supply technician in the hospital’s property book office helping to manage more than $90 million in government property used to operate the hospital, pharmacies and outlying clinics.



“I’m grateful for the recognition I received for my work because I’m very sure that every other nominee for this award was as capable if not more for winning this award,” said Guidry, who began her career in federal service 1992 and has worked at BACH since 2015.



“I have faced several challenges on my way here, but each one of them has only strengthened me, to make me the person I am today – a thorough professional who knows exactly what she wants. Someone who sets her eyes on a goal and does not lose sight of it,” she said, also thanking and recognizing her department and family for their support, encouragement and inspiration.



Birchfield said Guidry has earned an outstanding reputation throughout BACH, Army Medicine and the Medical Logistics community.



“This regional award encompasses Category 1 civilians at Army Medicine facilities across the entire Eastern United States. It makes me incredibly proud that you have chosen to work here,” Birchfield told Guidry. “Ms. Guidry is amazing and is the face of the phenomenal medical logistics team that got her here. Thanks to Ms. Guidry and the team there has been a lot of savings of time, savings of money and increased readiness rates that make not only your department look good but our entire organization.”



Guidry is the subject matter expert on procurement, management, and disposition of medical devices and durable property for BACH.



While she has worked in Army Medicine facilities her entire career, this year has been unlike any other. She and her team had to rapidly adapt to support the hospital’s medical logistics and procurement requirements in response to the global pandemic, COVID-19.



“Ordering [supplies] played a large role in our COVID-19 mission. I’ve ordered more supplies than I have ever ordered in my supply career,” said Guidry, who continues to focus on keeping the hospital a ready military treatment facility, procuring needed medical supplies and equipment.



Guidry said she is proud to serve at BACH during the pandemic and noted that it is personal for her. She lost her mother Dorothy M. Larry of Rayne, Louisiana, March 23 from COVID-19.



“I’m always willing to help where help is needed,” said Guidry.



Guidry will advance to the MEDCOM Civilian of the Year competition later this year.