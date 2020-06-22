USS Russell (DDG 59)

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 22, 2020) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) transits the Philippine Sea June 22, 2020. Bunker Hill is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

