PHILIPPINE SEA (June 21, 2020) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Seaman David Marquez, from Long Beach, Calif., uses ship mounted binoculars to search for surface contacts from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) June 21, 2020. Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS
