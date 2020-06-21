Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Russell (DDG 59)

    USS Russell (DDG 59)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.21.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Lynch 

    USS Russell

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 21, 2020) U.S. Navy Lt. Langley Barth, from Santa Fe, N.M., and Lt. j.g. Sarah Chama, from Allen Park, Mich., chart a maneuvering board in the pilot house of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) June 21, 2020. Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

    USS Russell (DDG 59)
