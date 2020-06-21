PHILIPPINE SEA (June 21, 2020) U.S. Navy Lt. Langley Barth, from Santa Fe, N.M., and Lt. j.g. Sarah Chama, from Allen Park, Mich., chart a maneuvering board in the pilot house of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) June 21, 2020. Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 08:29
|Photo ID:
|6250231
|VIRIN:
|200621-N-CU072-1003
|Resolution:
|4488x2525
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|ALLEN PARK, MI, US
|Hometown:
|SANTA FE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
