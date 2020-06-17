PHILIPPINE SEA (June 17, 2020) U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Rhett Nowotny measures the distance to the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) during a replenishment-at-sea June 17, 2020. Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 08:22
|Photo ID:
|6250229
|VIRIN:
|200617-N-CU072-1208
|Resolution:
|3474x2312
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
