PHILIPPINE SEA (June 17, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59), left, pulls alongside the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) during a replenishment-at-sea June 17, 2020. Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

