    USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Russell (DDG 59)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Lynch 

    USS Russell

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 17, 2020) U.S. Sailors heave a line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) June 17, 2020. Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    DDG 59
    USN
    Guided Missile Destroyer

