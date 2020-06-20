Marines assinged to Marine Attack Squadron 214 replace an engine on a AV-8B Harrier II Aircraft while assigned to Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 18, 2020. The VMA-214 is assinged to Prince Sultan Air Base to support and defend the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wiseman

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2020 Date Posted: 06.24.2020 07:17 Photo ID: 6250185 VIRIN: 200620-F-FD161-0006 Resolution: 6640x4448 Size: 19.58 MB Location: SA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMA-214 Swaps AV-8B Harrier Engine [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Benjamin Wiseman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.