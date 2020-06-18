VMA-214 Swaps AV-8B Harrier Engine

Marines assinged to Marine Attack Squadron 214 replace an engine on a AV-8B Harrier II Aircraft while assigned to Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 18, 2020. The VMA-214 is assinged to Prince Sultan Air Base to support and defend the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wiseman
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 07:19
|Photo ID:
|6250180
|VIRIN:
|200618-F-FD161-0002
|Resolution:
|6688x4656
|Size:
|19.82 MB
|Location:
|SA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
