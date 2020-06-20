Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VMA-214 Swaps AV-8B Harrier Engine [Image 5 of 6]

    VMA-214 Swaps AV-8B Harrier Engine

    SAUDI ARABIA

    06.20.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wiseman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Marines assinged to Marine Attack Squadron 214 replace an engine on a AV-8B Harrier II Aircraft while assigned to Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 18, 2020. The VMA-214 is assinged to Prince Sultan Air Base to support and defend the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wiseman

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 07:18
    Photo ID: 6250184
    VIRIN: 200620-F-FD161-0005
    Resolution: 6120x3688
    Size: 14.95 MB
    Location: SA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMA-214 Swaps AV-8B Harrier Engine [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Benjamin Wiseman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMA-214 Swaps AV-8B Harrier Engine
    VMA-214 Swaps AV-8B Harrier Engine
    VMA-214 Swaps AV-8B Harrier Engine
    VMA-214 Swaps AV-8B Harrier Engine
    VMA-214 Swaps AV-8B Harrier Engine
    VMA-214 Swaps AV-8B Harrier Engine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    AFCENT
    KSA
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    PSAB
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT