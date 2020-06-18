A Latvian Special Operations Unit operator surveys the drop zone before a high-altitude, low-opening jump alongside U.S. Army Special Forces soldiers on 18 June 2020. The Latvian and U.S. Special Forces jumped from a Latvian Air Force Antonov AN-2 transport aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 06:18
|Photo ID:
|6250138
|VIRIN:
|200618-N-YG116-0004
|Resolution:
|5542x3695
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|LV
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army and Latvian Special Forces conduct HALO jump [Image 6 of 6], by Robert L Kunzig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT