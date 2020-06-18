A U.S. Army Special Forces jump master conducts a pre-jump equipment check on a Special Forces soldier in preparation for a high-altitude, low-opening jump over Latvia on 18 June 2020. U.S. Special Forces often practice free-fall jump techniques with their counterparts in the Latvian Special Operations Unit.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 06:18
|Photo ID:
|6250135
|VIRIN:
|200618-N-YG116-0001
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|LV
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army and Latvian Special Forces conduct HALO jump [Image 6 of 6], by Robert L Kunzig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT