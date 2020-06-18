A U.S. Army Special Forces jump master conducts a pre-jump equipment check on a Special Forces soldier in preparation for a high-altitude, low-opening jump over Latvia on 18 June 2020. U.S. Special Forces often practice free-fall jump techniques with their counterparts in the Latvian Special Operations Unit.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 06.24.2020 06:18 Photo ID: 6250135 VIRIN: 200618-N-YG116-0001 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 2.25 MB Location: LV Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army and Latvian Special Forces conduct HALO jump [Image 6 of 6], by Robert L Kunzig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.