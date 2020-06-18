A Latvian Special Operations Unit operator, left, confers with his U.S. Army Special Forces counterpart prior to a high-altitude, low-opening jump over Latvia on 18 June 2020. The Latvian and U.S. Special Forces jumped from a Latvian Air Force Antonov AN-2 transport aircraft.

Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 06.24.2020 Location: LV This work, U.S. Army and Latvian Special Forces conduct HALO jump, by Robert L Kunzig, identified by DVIDS.