    U.S. Army and Latvian Special Forces conduct HALO jump [Image 3 of 6]

    U.S. Army and Latvian Special Forces conduct HALO jump

    LATVIA

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Robert L Kunzig 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    A Latvian Special Operations Unit operator, left, confers with his U.S. Army Special Forces counterpart prior to a high-altitude, low-opening jump over Latvia on 18 June 2020. The Latvian and U.S. Special Forces jumped from a Latvian Air Force Antonov AN-2 transport aircraft.

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 06:18
    Photo ID: 6250137
    VIRIN: 200618-N-YG116-0003
    Resolution: 5062x3375
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: LV
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army and Latvian Special Forces conduct HALO jump [Image 6 of 6], by Robert L Kunzig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Green Berets
    interoperability
    special operations forces
    SOCEUR
    US Army Europe
    eucom
    Special Forces
    US Army
    airborne
    Latvia
    North Atlantic Treaty Organization
    freefall
    HALO
    free fall
    special operations command Europe
    high altitude low opening
    special operations unit
    Latvija
    latvian special forces

