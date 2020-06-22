CTF 56 Mark VI Boats Practice Launch and Recovery with EOD Small Craft

200622-N-FO574-1058 ARABIAN GULF (Jun. 22, 2020) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Matthew DuPree, assigned to Commander, Task Unit (CTU) 56.7, assists in the launch and recovery of a combat rubber raiding craft aboard a Mark VI patrol boat attached to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56 during expeditionary training with CTU 56.1 in the Arabian Gulf June 22, 2020. CTF 56 is responsible for the planning and execution of expeditionary missions including coastal riverine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan R. Bair)

