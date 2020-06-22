CTF 56 Mark VI Boats Practice Launch and Recovery with EOD Small Craft

200622-N-FO574-1029 ARABIAN GULF (Jun. 22, 2020) Sailors assigned to Commander, Task Unit 56.1 conduct small boat operations during expeditionary training in the Arabian Gulf, June 22, 2020. Commander, Task Force 56 is responsible for the planning and execution of expeditionary missions including coastal riverine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan R. Bair)

