    CTF 56 Mark VI Boats Practice Launch and Recovery with EOD Small Craft [Image 2 of 5]

    CTF 56 Mark VI Boats Practice Launch and Recovery with EOD Small Craft

    BAHRAIN

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Maddelin Hamm 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    200622-N-FO574-1035 ARABIAN GULF (Jun. 22, 2020) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Kelsey O'Keefe, assigned to Commander, Task Unit 56.7 stands watch aboard a Mark VI patrol boat assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56 during expeditionary training in the Arabian Gulf June 22, 2020. CTF 56 is responsible for the planning and execution of expeditionary missions including coastal riverine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan R. Bair)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF 56 Mark VI Boats Practice Launch and Recovery with EOD Small Craft [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Maddelin Hamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bahrain
    EOD
    5th Fleet
    CTF 56
    Task Force 56
    Mark VI

