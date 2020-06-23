PHILIPPINE SEA (June 23, 2020) Information System Technician 3rd Class Victoria Smith, from Lanham, Md., prepares chicken gumbo onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89). Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 03:10
|Photo ID:
|6249919
|VIRIN:
|200623-N-AJ005-1022
|Resolution:
|4432x3166
|Size:
|868.36 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Galley Onboard USS Mustin [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT