    Galley Onboard USS Mustin [Image 2 of 5]

    Galley Onboard USS Mustin

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cody Beam 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 23, 2020) Culinary Specialist Seaman Chris Arandavalencia, from Sacramento, Cal., retrieves stores from storage onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89). Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

