PHILIPPINE SEA (June 23, 2020) Culinary Specialist Seaman Christopher Borum, from Lanham, Md., prepares chicken gumbo onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89). Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2020 Date Posted: 06.24.2020 03:10 Photo ID: 6249923 VIRIN: 200623-N-AJ005-1010 Resolution: 4628x3306 Size: 1.98 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Galley Onboard USS Mustin [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.