Construction crews install a 700-foot-long cutoff wall to reduce seepage and stability issues along Reaches 8 and 9 of the Sacramento River East Levee, part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer's American River Common Features Water Resources Development Act of 2016 Project to further reduce flood risk in the Sacramento region, California, June 11, 2020. (Aerial photo by USACE Sacramento District Aviation Section)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2020 Date Posted: 06.23.2020 18:38 Photo ID: 6249676 VIRIN: 200611-A-A1419-1002 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.85 MB Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sacramento River East Levee Improvements, Reach 8 and 9 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.