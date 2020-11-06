Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sacramento River East Levee Improvements, Reach 8 and 9 [Image 4 of 5]

    Sacramento River East Levee Improvements, Reach 8 and 9

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Construction crews install a 700-foot-long cutoff wall to reduce seepage and stability issues along Reaches 8 and 9 of the Sacramento River East Levee, part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer's American River Common Features Water Resources Development Act of 2016 Project to further reduce flood risk in the Sacramento region, California, June 11, 2020. (Aerial photo by USACE Sacramento District Aviation Section)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 18:38
    Photo ID: 6249678
    VIRIN: 200611-A-A1419-1004
    Resolution: 5469x3646
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sacramento River East Levee Improvements, Reach 8 and 9 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sacramento River East Levee Improvements, Reach 8 and 9
    Sacramento River East Levee Improvements, Reach 8 and 9
    Sacramento River East Levee Improvements, Reach 8 and 9
    Sacramento River East Levee Improvements, Reach 8 and 9
    Sacramento River East Levee Improvements, Reach 8 and 9

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    aerial
    UAS
    UAV
    drone
    flood risk
    American River Common Features
    ARCF
    Sacramento levees

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT