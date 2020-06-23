Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 6 of 8]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Julian Davis 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 23, 2020) – U.S. Sailors lift an ejection seat into the cockpit of an F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) while participating in dual carrier operations with USS Nimitz (CVN68) June 23, 2020. Dual carrier operations unify the tactical power of two individual carrier strike groups, providing fleet commanders with an unmatched, unified credible combat force capable of operating indefinitely. The Nimitz and Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike groups are on scheduled deployments to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julian Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 17:27
    Photo ID: 6249608
    VIRIN: 200623-N-UA103-1045
    Resolution: 5966x3982
    Size: 847.77 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Julian Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    nimitz
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier
    dual carrier

