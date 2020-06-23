PHILIPPINE SEA (June 23, 2020) – U.S. Sailors lift an ejection seat into the cockpit of an F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) while participating in dual carrier operations with USS Nimitz (CVN68) June 23, 2020. Dual carrier operations unify the tactical power of two individual carrier strike groups, providing fleet commanders with an unmatched, unified credible combat force capable of operating indefinitely. The Nimitz and Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike groups are on scheduled deployments to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julian Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2020 Date Posted: 06.23.2020 17:27 Photo ID: 6249608 VIRIN: 200623-N-UA103-1045 Resolution: 5966x3982 Size: 847.77 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Julian Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.