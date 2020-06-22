PHILIPPINE SEA (June 22, 2020) – U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist Seaman Raelene Martinez, from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., directs a forklift in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a replenishment-at-sea while participating in dual carrier operations with USS Nimitz (CVN 68) June 22, 2020. Dual carrier operations unify the tactical power of two individual carrier strike groups, providing fleet commanders with an unmatched, unified credible combat force capable of operating indefinitely. The Nimitz and Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike groups are on scheduled deployments to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julian Davis)

