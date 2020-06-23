Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A Difficult Conversation [Image 3 of 3]

    A Difficult Conversation

    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ethan Sherwood 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Lavor Kirkpatrick, 17th Training Wing command chief speaks on his experience in the military compared to the outside world on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 2, 2020. Kirkpatrick took part in the Zoom meeting addressing our nation’s current problems. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 16:29
    Photo ID: 6249552
    VIRIN: 200602-F-ZB472-1004
    Resolution: 2174x1242
    Size: 578.58 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Difficult Conversation [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Difficult Conversation
    A Difficult Conversation
    A Difficult Conversation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Difficult Conversation

    A Difficult Conversation

    TAGS

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    virtual
    Col. Andres Nazario
    Airman 1st Class Ethan Sherwood

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT