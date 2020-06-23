U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Lavor Kirkpatrick, 17th Training Wing command chief speaks on his experience in the military compared to the outside world on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 2, 2020. Kirkpatrick took part in the Zoom meeting addressing our nation’s current problems. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2020 Date Posted: 06.23.2020 16:29 Photo ID: 6249552 VIRIN: 200602-F-ZB472-1004 Resolution: 2174x1242 Size: 578.58 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Difficult Conversation [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.