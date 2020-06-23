U.S. Air Force Col. Andres Nazario, 17th Training Wing commander and Col. James Finlayson, 17th TRW vice commander discuss how the base will be responding to current events during a zoom meeting on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 2, 2020. Understanding, prompted by dialogue, indicated the solution is to not have an answer. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2020 Date Posted: 06.23.2020 16:29 Photo ID: 6249551 VIRIN: 200602-F-ZB472-1003 Resolution: 2174x1242 Size: 671.98 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Difficult Conversation [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.