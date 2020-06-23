U.S. Air Force Col. Andres Nazario, 17th Training Wing commander and Col. James Finlayson, 17th TRW vice commander discuss how the base will be responding to current events during a zoom meeting on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 2, 2020. Understanding, prompted by dialogue, indicated the solution is to not have an answer. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2020 16:29
|Photo ID:
|6249551
|VIRIN:
|200602-F-ZB472-1003
|Resolution:
|2174x1242
|Size:
|671.98 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A Difficult Conversation [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT