A Difficult Conversation

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas— Members of Goodfellow participated in a virtual edition of the monthly Red Table Talks hosted by the 17th Training Wing Equal Opportunity office, which tackles tough conversations in a safe environment, here June 2.

Facilitated by the 17th TRW leadership, viewers conversed and discussed the importance of current events like the nationwide protests.

“Our nation is in turmoil,” said Col. Andres Nazario, 17th TRW commander. “We need to not be afraid of a tough conversation. Discrimination is unacceptable, violence is unacceptable, and it is okay to have a dialogue about this.”

The 17 TRW leadership discussed how to navigate the current state of our country.

“A lot of us are really good at talking, but not so good at listening,” said Col. Robert Ramirez, former 17th TRW vice commander. “It’s important that we listen whether it’s a normal conversation or a conversation on race issues. We can’t be dismissive of others’ viewpoints or ideals. The point is not to prove who is right or wrong, the point is to listen.”

Having those conversations and by sharing vulnerability, individuals have the opportunity to learn.

“There’s a lot of people hurting, including me,” said Chief Master Sgt. Lavor Kirkpatrick, former 17th TRW command chief. “I have fear. I have three kids and I serve my country. I do these things because I wanted nothing more than to hand off a nation that is more mature than the one that I inherited when I put my uniform on 20 years ago. I find myself, like many people, gripped with fear, pain, and hurt.”

Understanding, prompted by dialogue, may also indicate the solution is to not have an answer.

“It is okay to not have an answer,” said Nazario. “It’s okay to be struggling with this, and it’s okay to talk about this with folks. This is an opportunity for dialogue and no one can solve this by themselves.”

Goodfellow dedicates highly trained people and resources for its members to feel comfortable with conversations about uncomfortable topics. These resources include Chaplains, EO, Military Family Readiness Councilors, leadership, and resilience trainers, all of whom are more than willing to sit down and listen.

No one expects anyone to have all the answers, the only expectation is to listen and understand.

“I’ve heard countless people say hey I’ll never know what it’s like to be an African American, '' said Col. James Finlayson, 17th TRW vice commander. “You’re not being asked to know what that’s like. You’re being asked to be able to show empathy and understanding.”

“We don’t have all of the answers,’ said Nazario. “We recognize that this offers us an opportunity to have an open dialogue that is focused on understanding, not judging, learning, not reacting, that is focused on what is the great fabric of our military and America.”

