USS Nitze (DDG 94) arrives at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

200619-N-DX072-1182 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (June 19, 2020) Large harbor tug Wanamassa (YTB 820) guides the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) as the ship transits toward Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, June 19, 2020. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay is the forward, ready, irreplaceable U.S. sea power platform in the Caribbean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anaid Banuelos Rodriguez/Released)

